Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $40.57 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 81,184 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of CBRE Group worth $40,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,839,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,180,594,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,870,413 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,337,051,000 after acquiring an additional 302,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,475,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,369,409,000 after acquiring an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,928,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,114,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,691,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,075,849,000 after acquiring an additional 403,489 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.57.

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More CBRE Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. CBRE reported adjusted EPS of $1.56, above the $1.47 consensus, while revenue reached $11.23 billion versus expectations of $11.18 billion. Revenue increased 15.1% year over year, with growth across leasing, infrastructure, project management and other businesses. CBRE Group Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CBRE reported adjusted EPS of $1.56, above the $1.47 consensus, while revenue reached $11.23 billion versus expectations of $11.18 billion. Revenue increased 15.1% year over year, with growth across leasing, infrastructure, project management and other businesses. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 core EPS guidance. The new outlook of $7.80-$7.90 exceeds the prior $7.60-$7.80 range and is above the roughly $7.67 analyst consensus, signaling confidence in continued operating momentum. CBRE Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results

The new outlook of $7.80-$7.90 exceeds the prior $7.60-$7.80 range and is above the roughly $7.67 analyst consensus, signaling confidence in continued operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts increased their price targets. UBS raised its target to $190 from $185 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an “outperform” rating. These revisions reinforce the positive earnings reaction and imply further upside based on the referenced trading level. Analyst Price Target Updates

UBS raised its target to $190 from $185 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an “outperform” rating. These revisions reinforce the positive earnings reaction and imply further upside based on the referenced trading level. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and capital returns remain supportive. Trailing 12-month free cash flow was nearly $1.7 billion, and year-to-date share repurchases approached $1.0 billion. CBRE Reports Financial Results

Trailing 12-month free cash flow was nearly $1.7 billion, and year-to-date share repurchases approached $1.0 billion. Neutral Sentiment: CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction and highlighted commercial real estate activity, including larger industrial leases. These assignments support its advisory pipeline but provide limited direct information about near-term earnings. CBRE Advises on Senior Living Deal

CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction and highlighted commercial real estate activity, including larger industrial leases. These assignments support its advisory pipeline but provide limited direct information about near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income declined year over year, partly because of a $168 million non-cash reserve related to fire-safety remediation in CBRE’s U.K. development business. This charge is a near-term earnings headwind, although the adjusted results and raised outlook were stronger. CBRE Q2 Revenue Rises

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.3%

CBRE Group stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.32. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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