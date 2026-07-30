Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $53.13 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM - Free Report) by 155.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,587 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 140,247 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 2.22% of Boston Beer worth $53,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 55.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,051 shares of the company's stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company's stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,657 shares of the company's stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $240.00 price objective on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $192.00 to $169.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $206.91.

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Boston Beer Trading Up 0.4%

SAM stock opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.68 and a 1-year high of $264.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day moving average is $208.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $568.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 3.42%.Boston Beer's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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