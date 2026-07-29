Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $60.01 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 376,684 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $60,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,302 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,393,000 after acquiring an additional 154,201 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 78.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in A. O. Smith by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,176 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in A. O. Smith by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,874 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company's stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of AOS stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.06 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 28.42%. A. O. Smith's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. A. O. Smith's payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. DA Davidson set a $67.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of A. O. Smith from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $68.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

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