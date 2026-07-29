Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $71 Million Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,830 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in BlackRock were worth $71,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlackRock alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Manage LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 277 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Everest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,748 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.5%

BLK stock opened at $1,099.21 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,030.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,041.31. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $917.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $170.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.09%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 55.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

More BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major AI infrastructure partnership: BlackRock and Meta Platforms formed an approximately $14 billion venture to develop and operate a one-gigawatt data center campus in El Paso, Texas. BlackRock-managed funds will own 80%, while Meta retains 20% and will operate the facility, which is expected to come online in 2028. The deal highlights BlackRock’s opportunity to earn investment-management and infrastructure-related fees from the multiyear AI buildout. Meta, BlackRock partner on $14 billion El Paso data center

BlackRock and Meta Platforms formed an approximately $14 billion venture to develop and operate a one-gigawatt data center campus in El Paso, Texas. BlackRock-managed funds will own 80%, while Meta retains 20% and will operate the facility, which is expected to come online in 2028. The deal highlights BlackRock’s opportunity to earn investment-management and infrastructure-related fees from the multiyear AI buildout. Positive Sentiment: Strong financing demand: BlackRock reportedly arranged roughly $12.3 billion in senior secured bonds for the project, with the debt rallying before pricing. The successful financing supports the view that BlackRock can scale its Global Infrastructure Partners and HPS platforms while channeling institutional capital into digital infrastructure. BlackRock Dodges AI Bond Flop as $12.3 Billion Debt Deal Rallies

BlackRock reportedly arranged roughly $12.3 billion in senior secured bonds for the project, with the debt rallying before pricing. The successful financing supports the view that BlackRock can scale its Global Infrastructure Partners and HPS platforms while channeling institutional capital into digital infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: ETF and crypto-related momentum: BlackRock’s systematic-alternatives ETF reportedly attracted significant inflows, while the firm’s crypto portfolio gained nearly $5 billion in July. These developments reinforce the company’s ability to capture demand across newer investment products, although crypto-related gains may be volatile. BlackRock Stuffed a Hedge Fund Inside an ETF

BlackRock’s systematic-alternatives ETF reportedly attracted significant inflows, while the firm’s crypto portfolio gained nearly $5 billion in July. These developments reinforce the company’s ability to capture demand across newer investment products, although crypto-related gains may be volatile. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock’s latest quarterly results showed substantial earnings and revenue beats, with revenue up 30.6% year over year, but analysts noted that the stock may already reflect much of the company’s record inflow and earnings strength. BlackRock Stock Could Be Fully Priced Following Record Inflows

BlackRock’s latest quarterly results showed substantial earnings and revenue beats, with revenue up 30.6% year over year, but analysts noted that the stock may already reflect much of the company’s record inflow and earnings strength. Negative Sentiment: U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced renewed outflows late last week, led by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust. Continued weakness could reduce fee revenue and weigh on sentiment toward the firm’s crypto franchise. Bitcoin ETFs End Inflow Streak as Fed Rate Concerns Mount

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,258.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,383.00 to $1,488.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,145.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,340.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,304.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here