Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $90.64 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,541 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $90,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $495.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $588.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $476.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $635.00 to $579.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $473.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. HCA reported adjusted earnings of $7.59 per share versus the $7.56 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion, topping forecasts of $19.76 billion. The earnings beat and continued revenue growth are supporting investor sentiment. HCA Healthcare’s Q2 CY2026 sales top estimates

HCA reported adjusted earnings of $7.59 per share versus the $7.56 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion, topping forecasts of $19.76 billion. The earnings beat and continued revenue growth are supporting investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive despite lower targets. Truist, Oppenheimer and KeyCorp cut their price targets but retained buy, outperform or overweight ratings. RBC also reaffirmed its outperform rating with a $435 target, indicating that analysts still see upside from current levels. HCA Healthcare Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q2 Results

Truist, Oppenheimer and KeyCorp cut their price targets but retained buy, outperform or overweight ratings. RBC also reaffirmed its outperform rating with a $435 target, indicating that analysts still see upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: HCA declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share. The dividend is payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16 and carries an indicated yield of approximately 0.8%, providing modest shareholder income.

The dividend is payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16 and carries an indicated yield of approximately 0.8%, providing modest shareholder income. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership change at two Tampa hospitals. HCA promoted a new chief executive officer for the facilities, a routine management update with limited immediate financial impact. HCA promotes new CEO of 2 Tampa hospitals

HCA promoted a new chief executive officer for the facilities, a routine management update with limited immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Uninsured Affordable Care Act patients are a concern. Nearly all of HCA’s ACA exchange patients reportedly lacked insurance coverage during the quarter, highlighting reimbursement and bad-debt risks that could weigh on margins and future earnings.

Nearly all of HCA’s ACA exchange patients reportedly lacked insurance coverage during the quarter, highlighting reimbursement and bad-debt risks that could weigh on margins and future earnings. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts reduced their forecasts after the earnings release. Barclays moved to equal weight with a $387 target, while Baird maintained a neutral rating and lowered its target to $393. The widespread target reductions suggest expectations for HCA’s future growth and profitability have moderated.

Barclays moved to equal weight with a $387 target, while Baird maintained a neutral rating and lowered its target to $393. The widespread target reductions suggest expectations for HCA’s future growth and profitability have moderated. Negative Sentiment: Mission Health compliance concerns remain unresolved. Reports of a third consecutive year of compliance issues add legal, regulatory and reputational risk for HCA. HCA Healthcare faces third straight year of Mission Health compliance concerns

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of HCA stock opened at $389.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.61 and a 12 month high of $556.52. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $386.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is 10.45%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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