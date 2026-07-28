Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $92.78 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP - Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,286 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 140,166 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of EastGroup Properties worth $92,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $210.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.54. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.37 and a 1 year high of $226.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 40.47%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.520-9.660 EPS. Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. EastGroup Properties's payout ratio is currently 108.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EastGroup Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director David Michael Fields sold 504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $98,668.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $691,263.87. The trade was a 12.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc NYSE: EGP is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company's portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

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