Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $99.64 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,108 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,876 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of Jabil worth $99,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 336,356 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 386.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,061,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,903 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,282,000 after buying an additional 191,956 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at $19,849,920. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus set a $475.00 price target on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $311.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.60 and a 200-day moving average of $303.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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