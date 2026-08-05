Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,741 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Alliant Energy worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alliant Energy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alliant Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Alliant Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alliant Energy wasn't on the list.

While Alliant Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here