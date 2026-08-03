Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,858 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 186,573 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Samsara worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the company's stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOT. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $37.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 374.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business's fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 960 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $36,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 162,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,560. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 61,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,077,992.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,550,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,525,426.65. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,449,703 shares of company stock worth $147,811,957 in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

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