Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Lear Corporation $LEA

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA - Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,156 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Lear worth $18,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Lear by 5,205.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $256,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 37.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on Lear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.31.

Read Our Latest Report on LEA

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $26,854.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,875.22. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,953,047.50. This represents a 27.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,026 shares of company stock valued at $8,498,248. Insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Lear

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lear reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.28, above the approximately $3.98 consensus estimate, while revenue of $6.21 billion also exceeded expectations of roughly $6.15 billion. EPS rose from $3.06 a year earlier and revenue increased 3%. Lear Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Raises Full-Year Guidance

Lear reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.28, above the approximately $3.98 consensus estimate, while revenue of $6.21 billion also exceeded expectations of roughly $6.15 billion. EPS rose from $3.06 a year earlier and revenue increased 3%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised the midpoints of its 2026 outlook, targeting revenue of approximately $23.54 billion to $24.01 billion and core operating earnings of about $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. Lear cited roughly 3% year-over-year revenue growth, gains above overall vehicle-market growth, and improving operating margins. Lear Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Raises Full-Year Guidance

The company raised the midpoints of its 2026 outlook, targeting revenue of approximately $23.54 billion to $24.01 billion and core operating earnings of about $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. Lear cited roughly 3% year-over-year revenue growth, gains above overall vehicle-market growth, and improving operating margins. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS increased about 23% year over year, free cash flow improved by approximately $117 million, and Lear repurchased $100 million of stock during the quarter. Lear Corporation 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

Adjusted EPS increased about 23% year over year, free cash flow improved by approximately $117 million, and Lear repurchased $100 million of stock during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price targets remain mixed, with recent targets ranging from $131 to $179 and a six-month median of $145.50, indicating differing views on Lear’s earnings power and automotive-market prospects.

Analyst price targets remain mixed, with recent targets ranging from $131 to $179 and a six-month median of $145.50, indicating differing views on Lear’s earnings power and automotive-market prospects. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear to have treated the results as a “sell-the-news” event because the guidance increase and margin improvement may not have exceeded already high expectations. Separately, reported insider activity showed 20 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, which may add to near-term sentiment pressure. Lear Slides After Q2 Despite Higher 2026 Outlook

Lear Stock Down 0.0%

LEA stock opened at $130.63 on Monday. Lear Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.30. Lear had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 2.35%.The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Lear's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Lear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation NYSE: LEA is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

Further Reading

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