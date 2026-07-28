Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,889 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,635 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $99,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 45.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after acquiring an additional 167,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 77.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $157.90.

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PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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