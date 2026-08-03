Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK - Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 199,548 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Prudential Public worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Public by 1,103.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 626.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 2,583.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,549 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prudential Public from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Prudential Public from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on PUK

Prudential Public Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:PUK opened at $30.25 on Monday. Prudential Public Limited Company has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Prudential Public

Prudential Public NYSE: PUK is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London‑headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long‑term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third‑party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast‑growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

Further Reading

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