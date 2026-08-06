Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,059 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,650 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $212,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $385.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.43 and a 12 month high of $432.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $350.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.68. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 47.58% and a net margin of 14.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price objective on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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