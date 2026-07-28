Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 466,847 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 31,566 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $98,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 201,839 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $39,225,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna set a $345.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $286.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.13, for a total value of $200,446.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 790 shares of the company's stock, valued at $225,252.70. The trade was a 47.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total value of $1,017,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,045.04. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,847 shares of company stock worth $4,162,861 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $280.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $299.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50 day moving average price is $279.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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