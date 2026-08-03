Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 111,413 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,860 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 111,413 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Global Payments worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research cut Global Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $80.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $84.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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