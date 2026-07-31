Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 144,722 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,719 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 144,722 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of DexCom worth $34,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting DexCom

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: DexCom reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share , above the $0.61 analyst consensus and up from $0.48 a year earlier. Revenue increased 13.1% year over year to $1.31 billion , exceeding estimates of $1.29 billion. DexCom Q2 earnings and revenues top estimates

DexCom reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $0.61 analyst consensus and up from $0.48 a year earlier. Revenue increased 13.1% year over year to , exceeding estimates of $1.29 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $5.2 billion-$5.3 billion , broadly above the roughly $5.2 billion consensus, citing sustained demand for its continuous glucose monitoring systems. DexCom raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand for glucose monitors

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to , broadly above the roughly $5.2 billion consensus, citing sustained demand for its continuous glucose monitoring systems. Positive Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $96 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Other analysts have also maintained favorable ratings, with a reported consensus target near $85.40. UBS reaffirms Buy rating

UBS reaffirmed a rating and set a $96 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Other analysts have also maintained favorable ratings, with a reported consensus target near $85.40. Neutral Sentiment: The results point to continuing growth in CGM demand, but DexCom trades at a relatively high earnings multiple. Investors may focus on whether the upgraded outlook can justify the valuation following the stock’s rebound.

The results point to continuing growth in CGM demand, but DexCom trades at a relatively high earnings multiple. Investors may focus on whether the upgraded outlook can justify the valuation following the stock’s rebound. Negative Sentiment: Insider Kevin Sayer sold 26,756 shares worth approximately $2.04 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The scheduled transaction reduces his holdings by 7.52%, although it does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s outlook. DexCom insider share sale

Insider Kevin Sayer sold 26,756 shares worth approximately $2.04 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The scheduled transaction reduces his holdings by 7.52%, although it does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: A law firm solicited shareholders regarding potential fiduciary-duty claims involving DexCom insiders. The notice contains no established finding of wrongdoing, but such litigation-related headlines can add short-term uncertainty. DexCom shareholder litigation notice

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,926,648.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 382,482 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,704. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $296,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,917,918.76. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,258. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DexCom from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. William Blair raised shares of DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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