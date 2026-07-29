Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 188,178 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 137.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,964 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 188,178 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Boeing were worth $64,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,833 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $222.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 107.93 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is $219.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.89.

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Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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