Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 22,040 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,760 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Entergy were worth $22,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,097,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $528,313,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entergy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,651,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $984,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,426 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $357,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $153,616,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.95 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.31.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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