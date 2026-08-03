Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 22,798 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,655 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $953,527,000 after purchasing an additional 466,847 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $881,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,847 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $782,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,477,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,206,634 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $276,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC set a $170.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.90.

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Insider Activity

In other Alibaba Group news, CEO Fan (Fj) Jiang sold 13,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $164,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,735,065.70. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $68,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,600. The trade was a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.2%

BABA stock opened at $122.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $293.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $91.99 and a 1-year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Moonshot reportedly built its Kimi AI models with access to a large Nvidia-chip cluster leased through Alibaba. The arrangement could support Alibaba Cloud revenue growth, improve data-center utilization and reinforce the company’s position as a leading Chinese AI-computing provider. Moonshot has Nvidia chip cluster from Alibaba computing deal

Moonshot reportedly built its Kimi AI models with access to a large Nvidia-chip cluster leased through Alibaba. The arrangement could support Alibaba Cloud revenue growth, improve data-center utilization and reinforce the company’s position as a leading Chinese AI-computing provider. Positive Sentiment: The Moonshot news boosted optimism that Alibaba’s AI spending can translate into commercial cloud demand, while broader strength in technology stocks provided a favorable backdrop for BABA. Alibaba's AI Bet Is Powering a Rival

The Moonshot news boosted optimism that Alibaba’s AI spending can translate into commercial cloud demand, while broader strength in technology stocks provided a favorable backdrop for BABA. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its Alibaba EPS forecasts to $5.84 for fiscal 2027 and $8.46 for fiscal 2028, up from previous estimates. The revisions signal improving expectations for Alibaba’s longer-term earnings power. Erste Group Bank raises Alibaba earnings estimates

Erste Group Bank raised its Alibaba EPS forecasts to $5.84 for fiscal 2027 and $8.46 for fiscal 2028, up from previous estimates. The revisions signal improving expectations for Alibaba’s longer-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba’s AI customer is also an AI competitor, creating a trade-off: cloud usage generates revenue, but Moonshot and other customers could develop competing services that challenge Alibaba’s own AI offerings. Alibaba's Biggest AI Customer Is Also Its Rival

Alibaba’s AI customer is also an AI competitor, creating a trade-off: cloud usage generates revenue, but Moonshot and other customers could develop competing services that challenge Alibaba’s own AI offerings. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and Pomerantz separately announced investigations into potential securities claims involving allegedly misleading company information. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add legal and reputational risk for shareholders. Rosen Law Firm Alibaba investigation

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

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