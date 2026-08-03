Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 29,746 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,284 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $17,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,918,523 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $675,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,293 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 513.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,865 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $126,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $92,070,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 269.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,231,439 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $88,164,000 after buying an additional 1,627,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $66,151,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Reid Dove sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $3,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 169,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,883,068.50. This trade represents a 22.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $254,952.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,782.10. The trade was a 39.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $84.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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