Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 38,743 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,434 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 38,743 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,600.20. This trade represents a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,013.10. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $88.71 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $78.97 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Further Reading

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