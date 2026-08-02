Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 42,336 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,397 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $23,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $6,911,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the company's stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 557,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,588,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 43,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,039.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting British American Tobacco

Here are the key news stories impacting British American Tobacco this week:

Positive Sentiment: British American Tobacco reported progress in its next-generation nicotine business during the first half of 2026. New categories contributed more revenue, growth accelerated, margins improved, and the vaping division returned to growth after a two-year downturn. These developments support the company’s long-term transition away from traditional tobacco and may justify a valuation premium. British American Tobacco: The Right Kind Of Growth

British American Tobacco reported progress in its next-generation nicotine business during the first half of 2026. New categories contributed more revenue, growth accelerated, margins improved, and the vaping division returned to growth after a two-year downturn. These developments support the company’s long-term transition away from traditional tobacco and may justify a valuation premium. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted British American Tobacco among consumer-goods companies under review, potentially drawing attention to its recurring cash flow, dividend appeal and smoke-free growth strategy. Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies

Analyst commentary highlighted British American Tobacco among consumer-goods companies under review, potentially drawing attention to its recurring cash flow, dividend appeal and smoke-free growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s second-quarter earnings call and presentation provided additional detail on results and management’s smoke-free transition, but the immediate share-price impact depends on how investors interpret the outlook and execution risks. BTI Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s second-quarter earnings call and presentation provided additional detail on results and management’s smoke-free transition, but the immediate share-price impact depends on how investors interpret the outlook and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: British American Tobacco’s updated fiscal 2026 outlook trails analyst expectations: EPS guidance of 4.725 is below the 4.810 consensus, while revenue guidance of $33.7 billion is below the $35.0 billion estimate. The reduced outlook is likely the main reason investors have pressured the stock.

British American Tobacco’s updated fiscal 2026 outlook trails analyst expectations: EPS guidance of 4.725 is below the 4.810 consensus, while revenue guidance of $33.7 billion is below the $35.0 billion estimate. The reduced outlook is likely the main reason investors have pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reported quarterly EPS of $1.11 and revenue of $8.10 billion were substantially below consensus estimates of $2.21 and $16.42 billion, respectively. Although the magnitude may reflect reporting or accounting differences, the headline miss creates near-term confidence concerns. British American Tobacco Earnings Results

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $49.88 and a 12-month high of $67.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTI shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of British American Tobacco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT's core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

Further Reading

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