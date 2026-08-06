Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 5,170 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,836 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,191. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,448,440. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 74,378 shares of company stock valued at $27,732,022 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $330.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $263.46 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $328.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $418.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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