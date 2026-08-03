Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 58,521 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG - Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,064 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 58,521 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of National Fuel Gas worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,953 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 220,730 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 79.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,729 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $138,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:NFG opened at $82.23 on Monday. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $97.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.400-7.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. National Fuel Gas's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Wall Street Zen cut National Fuel Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered National Fuel Gas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company NYSE: NFG is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

Further Reading

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