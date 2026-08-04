Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 64,055 Shares of Woori Bank $WF

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Woori Bank (NYSE:WF - Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,920 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Woori Bank worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Bank by 50.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the bank's stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Woori Bank by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woori Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,430 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,744 shares of the bank's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Woori Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised Woori Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Woori Bank Stock Performance

Shares of WF opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. Woori Bank has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $84.71. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Woori Bank Company Profile

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. NYSE: WF is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank's core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

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