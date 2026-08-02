Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 91,176 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,044 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of Liberty Broadband worth $19,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,908,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,162,000 after acquiring an additional 233,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $180,881,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,533,736 shares of the company's stock worth $123,140,000 after acquiring an additional 485,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,626 shares of the company's stock worth $108,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 2,107,652 shares of the company's stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 85,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $65.72.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

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