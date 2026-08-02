Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 96,866 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,364 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of New York Times worth $20,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get New York Times alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 59.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company's stock.

New York Times Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.93 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York Times's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Times from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of New York Times from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Times

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $693,540.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,193,821.14. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $320,819.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,496. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,121 shares of company stock worth $1,310,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: NYT is publishing extensive coverage of high-interest events, including the expanding Iran conflict, Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, migration into Spain’s Ceuta territory, U.S. politics and artificial-intelligence risks. Such breaking-news and explanatory coverage can support traffic, subscriptions and engagement, although the articles do not disclose a measurable financial impact. Iran War Live Updates

NYT is publishing extensive coverage of high-interest events, including the expanding Iran conflict, Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, migration into Spain’s Ceuta territory, U.S. politics and artificial-intelligence risks. Such breaking-news and explanatory coverage can support traffic, subscriptions and engagement, although the articles do not disclose a measurable financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s broad mix of politics, international affairs, science, culture and lifestyle journalism reinforces the value of its subscription bundle. However, the supplied articles contain no new subscriber, advertising or guidance figures, limiting their immediate importance for valuation.

The company’s broad mix of politics, international affairs, science, culture and lifestyle journalism reinforces the value of its subscription bundle. However, the supplied articles contain no new subscriber, advertising or guidance figures, limiting their immediate importance for valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of rising artificial-intelligence spending and an possible venture-capital bubble highlights both the opportunity and uncertainty facing digital media companies. AI could improve products and efficiency, but it may also intensify competition for audience attention and increase technology costs. In Silicon Valley, Some Say an A.I. Bubble Would Be Just Fine

Coverage of rising artificial-intelligence spending and an possible venture-capital bubble highlights both the opportunity and uncertainty facing digital media companies. AI could improve products and efficiency, but it may also intensify competition for audience attention and increase technology costs. Negative Sentiment: The report that the economy is slowing is a potential concern for advertising demand, even though NYT’s subscription-led model may reduce its exposure relative to traditional broadcasters and newspapers. The Economy Slows

The report that the economy is slowing is a potential concern for advertising demand, even though NYT’s subscription-led model may reduce its exposure relative to traditional broadcasters and newspapers. Negative Sentiment: ABC’s formal dispute with the F.C.C. over television-license reviews underscores heightened regulatory and political pressure on U.S. media companies. The issue does not directly involve NYT, but it may contribute to a more cautious media-sector trading environment. ABC Formally Rebukes F.C.C. for Review of TV Licenses

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider New York Times, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and New York Times wasn't on the list.

While New York Times currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here