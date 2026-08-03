Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 9,979 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.40.

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Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $205.44 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.82 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lloyd Paul Marshall sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $178,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,841,538.84. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 499 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $89,430.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,598,690. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,115,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report).

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