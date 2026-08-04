Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,154 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 138,006 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,903,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,349.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 497,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 463,180 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,618 shares of the technology company's stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 161,047 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 69,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the technology company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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CoStar Group Stock Up 4.4%

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 158.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.81 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 3.74%. CoStar Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

See Also

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