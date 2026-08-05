Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,579 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company's stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of J opened at $142.92 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.68 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The stock's 50-day moving average is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on J

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. This trade represents a 2.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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