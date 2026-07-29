Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 284,033 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.83% of Cognex worth $67,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 74.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 402.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.31.

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Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. Cognex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.98 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company's revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Cognex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In related news, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,343,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $264,696.60. This trade represents a 83.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 41,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,727,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $344,714.48. This trade represents a 88.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,847 shares of company stock worth $14,975,098. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

Further Reading

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