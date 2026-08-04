Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Extra Space Storage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $147.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,606,100. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $125.71 and a 12 month high of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50-day moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.27.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $874.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $874.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.05%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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