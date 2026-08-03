Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Macy's, Inc. $M

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,567 shares of the company's stock after selling 567,359 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Macy's worth $15,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy's by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Macy's by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macy's by 7,265.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Macy's news, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $408,668.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $497,800. This trade represents a 45.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $258,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $650,309.99. This trade represents a 28.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Macy's Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE M opened at $24.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Macy's, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Macy's's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on M. Wall Street Zen downgraded Macy's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macy's in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Macy's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy's

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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