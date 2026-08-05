Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 241,318 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,772 shares of the company's stock after selling 241,318 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in General Mills were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,904 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the company's stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -201.26 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. General Mills had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. General Mills's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,355.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on General Mills from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $39.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,947,288.54. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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