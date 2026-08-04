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Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 34,199 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Broadridge Financial Solutions logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quantinno Capital Management cut its Broadridge Financial Solutions stake by 29.4% in the first quarter, selling 34,199 shares and retaining 82,252 shares valued at approximately $13.4 million. Institutional investors collectively own 90.03% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautiously positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $221.57, although several firms recently lowered their targets, including UBS to $165.
  • Broadridge shares opened at $157.41, with a market capitalization of $18.21 billion and a 2.5% dividend yield based on its $3.90 annualized dividend.
  • Interested in Broadridge Financial Solutions? Here are five stocks we like better.

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,252 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 34,199 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.3%

BR stock opened at $157.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.83 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $146.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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