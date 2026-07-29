Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,567 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 283,724 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Medtronic worth $63,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Medtronic alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,539.88. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medtronic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medtronic wasn't on the list.

While Medtronic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here