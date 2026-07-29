Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,604 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 70,760 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $67,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $65,796,000 after buying an additional 53,485 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 568,804 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $104,774,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $421.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $331.48.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $368.80. The company has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.48, a PEG ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.77 and a 200 day moving average of $219.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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