Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,178 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 62,702 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of HP worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HP by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business's fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $294,461.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 81,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,294.48. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HP

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Further Reading

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