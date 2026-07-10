Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Sells 17,004 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 17,004 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,820 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 21.8% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 8,272 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 124,962 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

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Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2%

ORLY opened at $85.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.71 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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