Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Sells 60,514 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,878 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,514 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC's holdings in Amcor were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,227,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,724,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,015,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803,785 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,713,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,111,558 shares of the company's stock worth $385,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846,351 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amcor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amcor from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $41.00 price objective on Amcor and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMCR

Amcor Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of AMCR opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business's 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Amcor's revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Amcor's payout ratio is 181.82%.

About Amcor

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amcor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amcor wasn't on the list.

While Amcor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here