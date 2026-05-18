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Quent Capital LLC Has $10.76 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Quent Capital LLC increased its Amazon position by 14% in the fourth quarter, buying 5,740 more shares and bringing its total holding to 46,620 shares worth about $10.76 million.
  • Amazon continues to attract heavy institutional backing, with 72.20% of shares owned by institutions and hedge funds. Several large firms also boosted or initiated stakes in the company.
  • Amazon reported a strong quarter, posting $2.78 EPS and $181.52 billion in revenue, both above expectations. Analysts remain upbeat, with many buy ratings and a consensus price target of $312.52.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,620 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Quent Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after buying an additional 9,583,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $264.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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