Quent Capital LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,110,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 70,426 shares of the company's stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Impinj by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in Impinj by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Impinj by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

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Impinj Stock Performance

PI stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -317.71 and a beta of 1.67. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $92.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.87 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PI. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Impinj from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "mixed" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore restated an "in-line" rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.63.

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Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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