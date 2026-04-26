Quent Capital LLC Purchases 106,750 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST - Free Report) by 14,386.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,492 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 106,750 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC's holdings in Toast were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 1,555.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Toast by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,574 shares of the company's stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,212,889 shares of the company's stock worth $408,039,000 after buying an additional 245,276 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth about $4,479,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Toast by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,030,007 shares of the company's stock worth $45,619,000 after acquiring an additional 203,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Toast

Here are the key news stories impacting Toast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha upgrades TOST to a strong‑buy, arguing “the profit era begins” — highlights robust GAAP profitability and very high incremental operating margins, management’s 20% revenue growth guide and AI opportunity via ToastIQ as a durable growth/margin driver. Toast: The Profit Era Begins

Seeking Alpha upgrades TOST to a strong‑buy, arguing “the profit era begins” — highlights robust GAAP profitability and very high incremental operating margins, management’s 20% revenue growth guide and AI opportunity via ToastIQ as a durable growth/margin driver. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital initiated coverage with an outperform / strong‑buy — the initiation adds institutional legitimacy to the bullish narrative and likely helped lift investor demand. BMO Coverage

BMO Capital initiated coverage with an outperform / strong‑buy — the initiation adds institutional legitimacy to the bullish narrative and likely helped lift investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Another Seeking Alpha piece frames Toast as a high‑growth specialist with AI tailwinds and strong 2025 metrics (location, revenue and ARR growth), reinforcing the upside case as Toast shifts mix toward higher‑margin software/fintech. Toast: A High-Growth Specialist With AI Tailwinds

Another Seeking Alpha piece frames Toast as a high‑growth specialist with AI tailwinds and strong 2025 metrics (location, revenue and ARR growth), reinforcing the upside case as Toast shifts mix toward higher‑margin software/fintech. Neutral Sentiment: Toast set its Q1 2026 earnings release for after market close on May 7 and will host a conference call — a near‑term catalyst that could amplify moves in either direction. Earnings Release

Toast set its Q1 2026 earnings release for after market close on May 7 and will host a conference call — a near‑term catalyst that could amplify moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Toast is piloting its Alicart/AI rollout to test its AI platform — progress on AI features could be incremental upside if adoption scales, but the story remains execution‑dependent. Alicart Rollout Tests AI

Toast is piloting its Alicart/AI rollout to test its AI platform — progress on AI features could be incremental upside if adoption scales, but the story remains execution‑dependent. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and Zacks writeups noting Wall Street’s bullish views increase investor attention but are descriptive rather than new fundamental catalysts. Zacks: Wall Street Views

Coverage pieces and Zacks writeups noting Wall Street’s bullish views increase investor attention but are descriptive rather than new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: Director Deval L. Patrick sold 1,667 shares (filed with the SEC). While small vs. his holdings, insider sales can create short‑term unease for some investors. Insider Sale

Insider selling disclosed: Director Deval L. Patrick sold 1,667 shares (filed with the SEC). While small vs. his holdings, insider sales can create short‑term unease for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Several articles flag lingering risks — dependence on restaurant spending and competitive pressure — even as Toast posts profit; these caveats could temper longer‑term multiple expansion. Profit But Risks

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 5.56%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Toast announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,438 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $168,611.22. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 146,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,925.42. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 3,664 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $95,960.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 243,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,983.98. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,030 shares of company stock worth $1,231,451. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on Toast in a report on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price objective on Toast in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc NYSE: TOST is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast's product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

Further Reading

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