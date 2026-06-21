Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,903 shares of the company's stock after selling 149,384 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Venture Global were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Venture Global by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period.

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Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of VG opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock's 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Venture Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. Venture Global had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 16.94%.Venture Global's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian Cothran sold 473,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $7,013,023.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 111,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,277,788.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,570,511 shares of company stock worth $59,690,394. 84.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors set a $13.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.00 target price on Venture Global in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Venture Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Venture Global

About Venture Global

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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