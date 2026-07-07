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R Squared Ltd Invests $2.10 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Written by MarketBeat
July 7, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • R Squared Ltd initiated a new position in Tesla during the first quarter, buying 5,649 shares worth about $2.1 million. The stake now represents roughly 1.2% of its portfolio and ranks as its 9th-largest holding.
  • Tesla shares were down 3.0% in Tuesday trading, closing at $407.04, near both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock remains volatile, with a large market cap but a very high valuation multiple.
  • Recent developments were mixed: Tesla beat EPS estimates in its latest quarter and saw strong deliveries, but analysts’ overall view remains Hold with a consensus price target of $408.52, while insiders have also been selling shares.
  • Interested in Tesla? Here are five stocks we like better.

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,649 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of R Squared Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 3.0%

TSLA traded down $12.73 on Tuesday, hitting $407.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,049,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,383,293. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.89, a P/E/G ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.55 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $408.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s second-quarter deliveries came in stronger than Wall Street expected, suggesting improving demand and helping rebuild confidence in the core EV business. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its Robotaxi service into Miami, its first city outside Texas and California, which reinforces the bull case that autonomy could become a major growth engine over time. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Tesla to $500 from $475 and kept an outperform rating, signaling more upside in the eyes of at least one major analyst. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Several recent stories highlighted Tesla’s broader AI and robotics ambitions, including the long-term potential of robotaxis and humanoid robots, which may be supporting investor enthusiasm beyond vehicle sales alone. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts continue to prefer SpaceX over Tesla among Elon Musk’s businesses, suggesting TSLA still faces skepticism about its valuation relative to its growth prospects. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite the delivery beat and robotaxi launch, several reports noted that the stock has struggled to sustain gains, reflecting investor concern that Tesla’s AI initiatives are still too early-stage to justify the valuation. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Commentary also pointed out that Tesla’s robotaxi rollout remains slow, which may temper near-term excitement even as the service expands to new markets. Article Title

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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