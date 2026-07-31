Radian Group Inc. $RDN Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,629 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.17% of Radian Group worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 178.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 191.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Radian Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company's stock.

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Radian Group Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE RDN opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 40.50%.The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Radian Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 4,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $174,942.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,089.52. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Anne Leyden sold 2,070 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $71,601.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $237,425.76. This trade represents a 23.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,576. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Radian Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Radian Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Radian Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Radian Group

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc NYSE: RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian's core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

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