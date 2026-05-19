Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Textron Inc. $TXT

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,050 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Textron by 3,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 804.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $101.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Textron's payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Textron in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on Textron in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Textron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Textron

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 10,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. This trade represents a 104.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $801,597.99. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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