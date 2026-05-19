Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,396,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $862,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,059,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,954 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,684,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Visa by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,197,405 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,091,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,441 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $333.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $597.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $311.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.64. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here