Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 130.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC's holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 168.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,067 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.5%

WST opened at $304.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.74 and a 12 month high of $330.88. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $269.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $779.68 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm's revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,135,905.60. The trade was a 14.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $269,400.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,523 shares in the company, valued at $457,920.41. This represents a 37.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $315.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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