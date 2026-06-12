Raiffeisen Bank International AG Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 6,093.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,389 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 208,960 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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